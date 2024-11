BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Jamaica Plain.

The incident occurred Tuesday night around 9 p.m. at Atherton and Washington Streets.

Officers were seen placing evidence markers at the scene.

Police said a male victim was taken to the hospital. His condition has not yet been disclosed.

