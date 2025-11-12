LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Leicester on Wednesday that left one person dead and two people who were struck hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Homestead Lane around 1:40 p.m. rushed one person to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police. Their name has not been released.

Two otehr people who were struck were taken to a nearby hospital for treatement.

The driver remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Leicester and state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

