LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that left a juvenile hospitalized.
Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the intersection of Dalton and Fisher streets around 4:15 p.m. found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid, according to Boston police.
He was taken to a Boston-area hospital, where he is being treated.
A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was an isolated incident.
No additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.
