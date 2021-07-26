LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that left a juvenile hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the intersection of Dalton and Fisher streets around 4:15 p.m. found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a Boston-area hospital, where he is being treated.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was an isolated incident.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

