Police investigating Lowell shooting that left man critically injured

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in Lowell that left a man critically injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man shot in the area of Sutherland Street just before 4 a.m. found the victim in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers aided the victim before he was rushed to a local hospital.

He was transferred to a Boston hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

