LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Spring Avenue around 1:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Lowell Police Department.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

State police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Lowell police with the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)