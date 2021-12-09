LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting near an apartment building in Lowell late Wednesday night that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of the apartments at 200 Mass Mills Drive found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

