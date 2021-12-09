LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting near an apartment building in Lowell late Wednesday night that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of the apartments at 200 Mass Mills Drive found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox