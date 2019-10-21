Police investigating Lowell shooting that left man injured

Lowell police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday night and left one man injured.

The shooting occurred at 21 Prince Ave., according to Lowell Police. Capt. James Hodgdon.

No additional information was immediately available.

Detectives are on scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)