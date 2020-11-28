Police investigating Lynn crash that left 5 hospitalized

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Lynn on Friday night that left five people hospitalized.

Emergency crews responding to a crash between two vehicles on Broadway found a pickup truck with serious damage to its front end and a car with damage to its passenger side.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

One of the victims was transported by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The others were taken to nearby hospitals.

No additional information was immediately released.

