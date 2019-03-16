Police investigating Lynn double shooting

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in Lynn early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired just after midnight in the area of Farrar Street found two victims, whose names were not released, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

