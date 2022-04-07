LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Lynn early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Cedar Street found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The victims, who police identified as a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed a white SUV and a nearby home riddled with bullet holes. Evidence markers and bullet casings could also be seen scattered on the ground.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

No additional information immediately available.

