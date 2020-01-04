Police investigating Lynn shooting that left man hospitalized

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the around of Lander and Howard streets about 5 a.m. found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lynn police.

The person was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.

