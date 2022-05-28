LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lynn that left one individual hospitalized with life threatening injuries on Friday Night.

Authorities responded to the area of Western Ave shortly before midnight.

Officers could be seen taping off the area early Saturday morning.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

