Police investigating man hit by car in parking lot of NH Market Basket

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crashing into a pedestrian at a Market Basket parking lot in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at the Elm Street Market Basket at 12:30 p.m. found a 58-year-old man with life-threatening injuries who was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. After investigating, they determined the man may have suffered a medical event in the parking lot before being struck by a 2012 Lincoln MKS driven by a 51-year-old Manchester man.

No other information was immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

