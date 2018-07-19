Police investigating Manchester, NH beating that left man with life-threatening injuries

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning assault that left a 32-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault outside of Central Ale House about 1 a.m. found the victim unconscious in an alley behind the building, according to a press release issued by Manchester Police Department Thursday morning.

The man, whose name was not released, was rushed to a nearby hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police.

