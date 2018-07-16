Police investigating Manchester, NH crash that left man severely injured

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday night that left a 62-year-old man with severe injuries, officials said.

Police and fire crews responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Pine Street about 7:14 p.m. found a damaged 2015 Kia Optima and a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville in the roadway, according to a Manchester Police Department press release issued Monday morning.

The driver of the Kia, identified as a 62-year-old Manchester man, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac and her three juvenile passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Manchester Police Traffic Unit Collision Reconstruction and Analysis Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)