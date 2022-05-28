MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Manchester crash that left a motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries Friday, the Manchester Police Department said in a statement.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Valley Street and Union Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. where a white Ford Taurus and a motorcycle had collided. Police say the operator of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old Manchester man, was seriously injured and transported to nearby hospital.

The driver of the Ford Taurus, a 45-year-old Manchester man, was not injured in the incident.

Manchester police ask that anyone with information related to the crash contact the department at 603-668-8711.

