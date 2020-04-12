Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Union Street just before 11 p.m. found a male victim who had been shot multiple times, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said the shooting was not a random act and all of the people involved are known to each other.

