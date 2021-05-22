Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Union and Manchester streets around 2:30 a.m. found multiple shell casings and a 21-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-6688711.

