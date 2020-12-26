Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting that left 1 hospitalized

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Christmas night shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire that sent one person to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Hall Street just after 11 p.m. found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

