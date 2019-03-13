Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Dubuque Street between Kelly and Armory streets found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Manchester police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

