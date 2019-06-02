Police investigating Manchester, NH stabbing that left 1 seriously injured

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating a stabbing that left one person seriously injured.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Malvern and East High streets about 1:15 a.m. Sunday found a victim suffering from multiple serious stab wounds, according to Manchester police.

A K-9 track was conducted and the suspect, whose name was not released, was located a short distance away.

Police say the incident was not random and that both people knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

No additional information was immediately available.

