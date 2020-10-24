Police investigating Manchester, NH stabbing that left 2 injured

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday that sent a man and woman to the hospital with stab wounds, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a woman trying to stab a man on Chestnut Street around 8 p.m. found a 72-year-old man with stab wounds to his back and stomach and a 51-year-old woman with a stab wound to her neck, according to Manchester police.

Both were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. All involved parties are believed to have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.

