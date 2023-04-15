MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a driving academy vehicle in Mansfield on Saturday morning that left an 80-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 250 East St. around 8:30 a.m. found a damaged gray Toyota Corolla with a Teachers Drivers Academy sign and a damaged white Ford Explorer, according to police.

A rear seat passenger of the Corolla, John Masciarelli, 80, appeared to have suffered a medical episode after the crash and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver the other car and a passenger who was a road test agent for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles were also taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the CARS Unit of the Massachusetts State Police along with the Mansfield Police Department.

