MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an early morning crash in Mansfield on Saturday that left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

Troopers responding to a reported two-car crash near Exit 27 on Route 495 around 2:50 a.m. found damaged vehicles off the roadway, according to state police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

