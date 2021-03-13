Police investigating Mashpee crash that left 2 teens seriously injured

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the hospital Friday night following a serious car crash in Mashpee.

Crews responding to the scene on Echo Road near Mashpee Pond and the Otis Air National Guard base found a mangled sedan that seemingly crashed into a pile of stones.

A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were pulled from the vehicle and taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital and Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

The police chief has told 7NEWS they are in serious condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

