BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan that left one man dead and another injured, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Both were hospitalized and one was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Investigators could be seen going in and out of a building and leaving evidence markers along the roadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

