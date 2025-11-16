BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in Boston on Saturday night that left one person hospitalized with what were considered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed on Fremont Street around 7:19 p.m. found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox