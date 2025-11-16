BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in Boston on Saturday night that left one person hospitalized with what were considered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed on Fremont Street around 7:19 p.m. found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)