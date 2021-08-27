MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Medford on Friday morning that left a motorcyclist pinned under a tractor-trailer.
Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the westbound side of Route 16 at Locust Street found a Wegman’s truck that had collided with a motorcyclist, according to state police.
The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.
Video from SKY7 HD showed a large group of first responders gathered around the truck.
The right lane has been blocked off as crews work at the scene.
There was no additional information immediately available.
