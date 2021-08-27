MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Medford on Friday morning that left a motorcyclist pinned under a tractor-trailer.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the westbound side of Route 16 at Locust Street found a Wegman’s truck that had collided with a motorcyclist, according to state police.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a large group of first responders gathered around the truck.

The right lane has been blocked off as crews work at the scene.

There was no additional information immediately available.

#MAtraffic : Troopers on scene with a motorcycle vs tractor trailer on RT 16 WB in Medford. The TT Is leaking fuel, @MASSDOT advised. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital. Right lane currently closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 27, 2021

BREAKING: Tractor trailer vs. motorcycle crash in Medford on rt 16 at locust st. The motorcycle is reportedly under the truck. Right lane is closed. @7News pic.twitter.com/BEZSKgaSKm — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) August 27, 2021

