MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Mendon are investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left at least one person seriously injured.
Maple Street is closed to all traffic, the Mendon Police Department said in a tweet.
Serious injuries have been reported in the crash.
Video from SKY7 HD showed an SUV resting on its roof next to a utility pole.
No additional details were immediately available.
