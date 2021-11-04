MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Mendon are investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left at least one person seriously injured.

Maple Street is closed to all traffic, the Mendon Police Department said in a tweet.

Serious injuries have been reported in the crash.

Video from SKY7 HD showed an SUV resting on its roof next to a utility pole.

No additional details were immediately available.

