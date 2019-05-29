Man, 23, killed in Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a crash in Merrimack on Tuesday that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on the FE Turnpike about 5:36 p.m. determined that a driver heading a southbound 2015 Subaru Crosstrek had lost control, struck a 2015 Toyota Camry, left the roadway, and slammed into several trees, according to state police.

The driver of Crosstrek, a Merrimack man, was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, where he later died.

The driver of the Camry, a 41-year-old Lowell man, was uninjured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Bradley Pierson at 603-223-6194.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)