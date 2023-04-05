FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing charges after a recent close call on the road turned into a violent fight in the middle of a street in Framingham.

Cell phone video captured the incident. Now, police have said they are looking into what motivated the attack, which sent one woman to the hospital.

Video shows Raissa Garcia and the other woman involved in the incident get out of their cars on Hollis Street. Investigators said they believe the fight started after the two women nearly crashed into one another at a nearby intersection.

Video then shows Garcia getting struck repeatedly.

Speaking with 7NEWS this week, Garcia said the woman hit her in the face and broke two of her teeth.

Police have identified the suspect in the attack as Michelle Milburn.

Milburn has pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — her keys.

According to a police report, Milburn admitted to having keys in her hand during the fight.

Framingham police posted a message on Facebook as video of the fight spread on social media, calling it an “unsettling assault.”

Police also said they’re investigating “whether bias was a motivation” in this incident.

7NEWS went to Milburn’s home and was told she has no comment.

Garcia, meanwhile, said she realizes the incident could have been much worse.

“I’ve lived in the USA since 2010,” she said. “I never see that.”

Police said they take incidents of potential hate seriously, adding that this incident will be thoroughly investigated.

Milburn is due back in court in June.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)