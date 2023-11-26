AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent crash early Sunday morning in Avon that left three people hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers responding to a reported three-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Route 24 around 1:30 a.m. found three seriously injured people, two of whom had been ejected from their vehicles, according to state police.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 24-year-old Dorchester woman, was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 28-year-old Dorchester woman, was life-flighted to a hospital in Burlington with serious injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 19-year-old Lakeville man, was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)