AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent crash early Sunday morning in Avon that left three people hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers responding to a reported three-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Route 24 around 1:30 a.m. found three seriously injured people, two of whom had been ejected from their vehicles, according to state police.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 24-year-old Dorchester woman, was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 28-year-old Dorchester woman, was life-flighted to a hospital in Burlington with serious injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 19-year-old Lakeville man, was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

