LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in Lakeville on Friday that left at least one person suffering from serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Make Street around 5:30 p.m. found a four-vehicle crash with at least one person suffering from serious injuries, according to Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins.

Main Street remains closed as an investigation into the crash is conducted.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

