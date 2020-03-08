Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Milton.

Troopers responding to the crash found three cars had been hit in a work zone on I-93 south near Exit 9.

Officers could be seen taking several people out on stretchers, including the driver.

Those taken to the hospital were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver will be facing charges, according to police.

