READING, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Reading, officials said.

The crash on the southbound side of Interstate 93 left three vehicles damaged and resulted in on person being hospitalized.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

