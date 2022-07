FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of breaking into multiple houses in Framingham.

The man allegedly used unlocked or damaged windows to break into multiple homes Sunday night into Monday morning, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)