MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help amid an investigation into multiple burglaries.

Officers responding to a call from a Dunkin’ employee at Lakeside Drive learned that the drive-thru window had been broken and cash was taken, police said.

This reportedly marked the second time in one week that this Dunkin’ was burglarized. The previous incident happened on Sunday.

Officers also responded to a burglary at Burger King on Hooksett Road around 5:50 a.m. Friday, police added.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be submitted through their crime line at 603-624-4040.

