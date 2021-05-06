Police investigating multiple incidents of hateful and vulgar graffiti in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marblehead have launched an investigation after residents reported multiple incidents of “hateful and vulgar graffiti” around town.

Officers responded to Crocker Park around 7 a.m. Sunday found what they described to be a vulgar word scrawled in black spray paint on a pathway, according to a release issued by Chief Robert Picariello.

They say the incident is similar to other graffiti that was found in two other locations the day before.

On Saturday, May 1, officers found anti-Semitic and racist graffiti spraypainted on a boardwalk near Ware Pond. Later that morning, officers again found anti-Semitic language spraypainted on the ground near 31 Village St.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

“This type of behavior is disgusting and has no place in our community,” Chief Picariello said. “I want to thank the residents that brought these incidents to our attention. We take all reports of hateful actions, racism and anti-Semitism extremely seriously and we will continue our investigation into these matters.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-631-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)