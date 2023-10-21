NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday that left a woman dead and four other people hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a white BMW SUV determined that there were six people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the Nashua Police Department. A 46-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle did not survive. Her name has not been released.

Four other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1665.

