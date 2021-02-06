Police investigating New Bedford double shooting

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were shot early Saturday morning in New Bedford, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Tallman Street just after midnight found two victims and assisted with transporting them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers also responded to another call for shots fired in the area of Maxfield and Emerson streets just after 1 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting but no victims, according to police.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information on criminal activity in their area is urged to call (508) 991-6300 Ext. 1.

