NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a prisoner transport van in North Andover.

The crash on Route 114 Sunday morning appeared to have resulted in minor injuries, 7’s Steve Cooper reports.

It’s unclear whether the van was transporting any prisoners at the time of the crash.

Injuries appear minor at North Andover crash involving Essex county sheriffs van #7News pic.twitter.com/vdWmtBwdwJ — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 10, 2018

3 car crash in North Andover in 114 involving a sheriffs transport van..no word if prisoners were being transported #7News pic.twitter.com/H0X0Bp66hv — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 10, 2018

