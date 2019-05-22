CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured in Chicopee early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 830 Chicopee St. around 1 a.m. found at least one person wounded, according to a Chicopee police spokesperson.

No officers were reported injured.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)