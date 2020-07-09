Police investigating outside store in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway outside of a Lowell store.

A heavy police presence could be seen at Lemon Tree Food Shops on Appleton Street just before midnight.

The store remained taped off with a cruiser still parked outside during the morning hours.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)