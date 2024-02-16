QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Quincy early Friday.

Members of the Quincy Police Department responded to Elm Street and Marlboro Street just after 3 a.m. Friday following report of a person shot.

Officials said police located a male party in the area who was then treated by the Quincy Fire Department and Brewster EMS. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“This shooting does not appear to be random,” Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy said in a statement. “Our detective unit is processing hte scene and this investigation is very active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Quincy Police at 617-479-1212.

