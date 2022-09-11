BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a pedestrian accident in Boston.

Officials reported that they were called to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Proctor Street at 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a pedestrian accident.

According to Boston Police, both a cyclist and scooter rider were involved in the incident. Both were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

Police said the person on the scooter sustained life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)