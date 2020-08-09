Police investigating pedestrian fatally struck by car on I-90

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead on I-90 in Hopkinton Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian at the 105 mile marker on I-90 eastbound at 3:15 p.m. found a pedestrian dead at the scene, police said. The pedestrian had been struck by a 2013 Mazda CX-5 driven by a 40-year-old man from Hebron, Connecticut, according to police.

The identity of the pedestrian remains under investigation. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)