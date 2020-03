ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit and run in Arlington that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.

Officers responding to a person hit on Massachusetts Avenue near Magnolia Street found a pedestrian in need of medical attention.

The person involved in the crash took off.

No additional information was immediately released.

