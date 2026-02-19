BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was shot in Braintree Thursday, according to Braintree police.

Police responded to Skyline Drive for a reported shooting incident. When officers arrived, they said they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not believe this was a random incident, and there is no threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

