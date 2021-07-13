FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth police are investigating after a woman reported an attempted abduction late Sunday night.

Officers spoke with a 31-year-old woman at a home in Cataumet who said someone may have tried to abduct her while she was at a convenience store near the intersection of Old Main Road and County Road in North Falmouth, according to police.

The woman provided police with a registration plate and a vehicle description but officers have not been able to locate the owner.

Police note that part of the investigation includes clarifying whether the incident was an attempted abduction or a misunderstanding.

