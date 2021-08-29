ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police are investigating after a woman reported an attempted abduction late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call at a home on Strawberry Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. spoke with a woman who said a man tried to abduct her while she was walking on Great Road near the entrance to the Bruce Freeman Trail.

The woman said while she was walking, she stumbled over a rock or depression on the sidewalk. A man allegedly pulled up beside her, grabbed her, told her she needed to go to the hospital, and tried to force the woman into the vehicle despite her resistance, according to Acton police.

She was able to free herself from the man and call police. The man allegedly returned to his vehicle and drove off toward Littleton.

The man is described as 30 years old, between 5’5″ to 5’9″ tall, with short hair and a mark or healed scar from his left temple to his upper left cheekbone. The woman told police he was wearing a short-sleeve black shirt and long black working pants.

The vehicle the man was driving is described as an older, dark-colored Toyota Carolla with out-of-state plates that were blue or orange, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acton Police Department at 978-264-9638.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

